Posted: Dec 23, 2022 10:29 AMUpdated: Dec 23, 2022 10:29 AM

Dalton Spence

The Osage Co. Commissioners will meet for the final time this year on Tuesday, Dec. 27. At 10 a.m.

This will be the final meeting that has District One Commissioner Randall Jones and District Three Commissioner Darren McKinney. Starting in 2023 Everett Piper will be the district one commissioner and Charlie Cartwright will be taking over as commissioner for District 3.

The agenda itself is rather short, the commissioners may approve to have Oklahoma State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd for Osage County Fairgrounds on Dec. 29.

The meeting will take place at the Women’s Building at the Osage County Fairgrounds. The meeting is opened and everyone is encouraged to join.