Posted: Dec 24, 2022 5:27 AMUpdated: Dec 24, 2022 5:27 AM

Chase McNutt

The Nowata Ironmen are 4-2 at Christmas break and on a two-game win streak including double digit wins over Chelsea, and Commerce. The Ironmen season has been a bunch of streaks of two, starting with winning their two first games followed by dropping the next two in the Ty Hewitt Tournament.

One big thing the Ironmen have focused on this season has been defense. They totaled over 10 steals recently in their matchup against Chelsea. Ironmen Head Coach Nate Smith talked about the defensive side of things after that big win.

Coming out of the break, the Ironmen have a tough foe in Fairland who has a similar record at 4-2 and are riding a two-game win streak of their own. That matchup will tip around 8 pm on January 3rd, and we will have it for you live on KRIG 104.9 and KRIGTV.com