Posted: Dec 24, 2022 6:03 AMUpdated: Dec 24, 2022 6:03 AM

Chase McNutt

The OKWU Eagles and Lady Eagles are currently at Christmas break, let’s start with the men side of things. The Oklahoma Wesleyan men are a dazzling 13-1 about halfway through the season. Even more impressive, they are undefeated in the KCAC at 8-0. Most recently, the OKWU men were able to escape Nebraska with a 5-point win over Concordia University.

Leading scorers for the men this season are center Jaden Lietzke at 15.5 ppg, followed by Kaleb Stokes at 12.4ppg and Brandon Bird with 11.9 ppg.

On the women’s side of things, they have had a bit of a more rough go of it than the men, sitting at 3-11 on the year. Of their 11 losses though, 3 have been single-digit losses and they have a couple 10-point losses as well. All games where they were in it the entire game, but just could not close it out at the end.

Both squads back at it again on January 4th when they travel to Leavenworth, Kansas to take on St. Mary’s College.