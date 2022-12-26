Posted: Dec 26, 2022 7:23 AMUpdated: Dec 26, 2022 7:26 AM

Chris Freund

Water pressure is returning to normal today after frozen water lines caused water pressure throughout the town to drop considerably. Officials sat the frozen line was located Sunday evening, and city personnel began the thaw-out process. Although water pressure is returning, the boil order is still in effect until further notice.

According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, customers should boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water. You should also dispose of ice cubes and not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.

If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

If you have questions, contact the water system at 785-343-2394, or KDHE at 785-296-5514. Restaurants and other food establishments that have questions about the impact of the boil water advisory on their business can contact the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s food safety & lodging program at kda.fsl@ks.gov or call 785-564-6767.