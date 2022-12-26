Posted: Dec 26, 2022 10:15 AMUpdated: Dec 26, 2022 10:15 AM

Chase McNutt

The Nowata County Commissioners will not meet this week for their weekly county commissioners meeting, they will instead meet on January 2nd at 9 am in the Nowata County Court House annex.

This will be the first time that (Republican-elect) Paul Crupper will be on the board of County Commissioner for District 1 in Nowata as the Chairman. He takes over for the previous Chairman, Burke LaRue. Crupper recently won the November 8th election by just 104 total votes and 54% of the total vote.