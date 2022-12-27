Posted: Dec 27, 2022 2:12 AMUpdated: Dec 27, 2022 6:20 AM

Chris Freund

In a Facebook Live update on Monday evening on the City of Caney page, Caney Mayor Josh Elliott gave an update on the status of the water treatment plant, and when the system might be back to operating at 100% capacity.

Elliott says the water on the skid A side of the system was treated on Monday, and the skid B side of the system will be treated today.

If everything goes as planned, the boil order could be cancelled sometime Thursday, after testing by KDHE is completed.

Bottled water continues to be available at the police station and fire department, with non pottable water available at City Hall.