Posted: Dec 28, 2022 1:47 AMUpdated: Dec 28, 2022 1:47 AM

Brian Kline

The Caney Police Department is requesting help identifying a person of interest.

The person was seen at Bubbas Bubbles laundry mat on Saturday around 4:00pm. They appear to be a white male with dark-colored hair wearing a ball cap and glasses. Caney PD believes he was driving a white pickup truck.

Anyone with information should call Caney PD at 620-879-2141. You can remain anonymous.