Posted: Dec 28, 2022 2:08 AMUpdated: Dec 28, 2022 2:08 AM

Tom Davis

Police Chief Tracy Roles and his staff will once again provide safe transportation from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Dec. 31 to anyone who might have enjoyed the New Year's Eve festivities a little too much.

If you have consumed alcohol, please do not drive. Call dispatch at 918.338.4001, tell the dispatcher you want to take the chief up on the offer to arrive safe, and include your location. The dispatcher will ensure the chief or his staff will come to your location and provide you with a safe ride home, within Bartlesville city limits. There is no cost for this service.

For more information, contact Roles or Capt. Jay Hastings at 918.338.4050.