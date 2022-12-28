Posted: Dec 28, 2022 8:05 AMUpdated: Dec 28, 2022 11:09 AM

Tom Davis

Outside of being closed for two days because of dangeously cold temperatures, the ice rink at Christmas in the Ville near the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce Depot on Keeler downtown has been busy with skaters having fun.

Wilt thanks everyone from Bartlesville and the surrounding commuities for makin Christmas in the Ville a success. She also thanks all the sponsors for making the event possible.