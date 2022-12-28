News
Posted: Dec 28, 2022 8:05 AMUpdated: Dec 28, 2022 11:09 AM
Christmas in the Ville Ice Rink Open Through Jan. 2nd
Tom Davis
Outside of being closed for two days because of dangeously cold temperatures, the ice rink at Christmas in the Ville near the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce Depot on Keeler downtown has been busy with skaters having fun.
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Sherri Wilt with the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce says the rink will remain open daily 1pm to 9pm through January 2nd--weather permitting.
Wilt thanks everyone from Bartlesville and the surrounding commuities for makin Christmas in the Ville a success. She also thanks all the sponsors for making the event possible.
