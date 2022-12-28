News
Washington County
Posted: Dec 28, 2022 2:51 PMUpdated: Dec 28, 2022 2:57 PM
Washington County Commissioners Accept Bid on Truck
Chase McNutt
The Washington County Commissioners met this Wednesday morning for their county commissioners meeting for the week. Due to the holiday and weather, the meeting had been rescheduled. A shorter agenda today, they discussed the 2023 free fair election board and received an update from Mike Bouvier.
They also opened and received bids for surplus equipment on a 2002 Ram Dodge 4x4 with 72,000 miles on it, before accepting a bid of $12,500. The Commissioners will meet again next Monday at 9:30 am on Johnstone Ave.
