Posted: Dec 28, 2022 2:51 PMUpdated: Dec 28, 2022 2:57 PM

Chase McNutt

The Washington County Commissioners met this Wednesday morning for their county commissioners meeting for the week. Due to the holiday and weather, the meeting had been rescheduled. A shorter agenda today, they discussed the 2023 free fair election board and received an update from Mike Bouvier.

They also opened and received bids for surplus equipment on a 2002 Ram Dodge 4x4 with 72,000 miles on it, before accepting a bid of $12,500. The Commissioners will meet again next Monday at 9:30 am on Johnstone Ave.