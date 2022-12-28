Posted: Dec 28, 2022 4:37 PMUpdated: Dec 28, 2022 4:47 PM

Dalton Spence

Aerospace plays a big role in Oklahoma’s economy and Pawhuska Public Schools has cleared the runways to make sure students can get involved.

This is the first year Pawhuska has had the aerospace program and one semester in it has been the talk of the school.

One of the big draws Superintendent David Cash talks about is the flight simulator.

Cash says the program has reached a ton of interest for more students next year which is a big piece in a student’s education.