Posted: Dec 29, 2022 6:27 AMUpdated: Dec 29, 2022 6:27 AM

Chris Freund

PSI was the topic of conversation in the latest Facebook Live update from Mayor Josh Elliott and the City of Caney.

Elliott says the water system, skids, and tower are operating at almost 100%; the only problem they are having is with the PSI level. Elliott says the system is operating at the moment at 19 PSI, but to be able to lift the boil order, the system needs to operate at 23 or 24 PSI. The lower number is affecting the area known as "The Hill".

Elliott says the boil order should be able to be lifted when the PSI returns to normal levels.