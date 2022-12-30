Posted: Dec 30, 2022 10:45 AMUpdated: Dec 30, 2022 10:45 AM

Dalton Spence

It will be 2023 when the Osage Co. Commissioners meet again and this time with some new faces.

The new faces will lead to the question of some of the items on the agenda as there will be a vote to see who the chairman is for 2023 and the 2nd vice-chairman for 2023.

Another item is to possibly purchase portable sheep and hog panels and bow gates for the fairgrounds.

The commissioners will acknowledge 17 letters from various departments throughout the county stating who the requisitioning officer will be and receiving agents for the remainder of the fiscal year.

The commissioners will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 3 because of the New Year’s holiday at 10 a.m. in the Women’s Building at the Osage Co. Fairgrounds in Pawhuska.