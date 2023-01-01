Posted: Jan 01, 2023 12:15 PMUpdated: Jan 01, 2023 2:51 PM

Tom Davis

Congratulations, to Trish and Drew Jones of Bartlesville and baby Maeve! The Jones family became the winners of the Baby Derby 2023 when baby Maeve arrived at about 5am on New Year's Day at Ascenstion St. John Jane Phillips Hospital in Bartlesville.

The Jones' win: