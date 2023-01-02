Posted: Jan 02, 2023 3:54 PMUpdated: Jan 02, 2023 3:54 PM

Chris Freund

The city of Caney's boil order continues to be in effect, but bottled water is available. According to the Caney Police Department, a pallet of water was delivered to City Hall this morning and is available in the lobby for residents.

Mayor Josh Elliott says the New Year's holiday delayed testing procedures by the KDHE. The tower now has the correct PSI readings, and after the 24-hour period ends for testing done Tuesday, the boil order should be able to be lifted on Wednesday.