Posted: Jan 04, 2023 6:28 AMUpdated: Jan 04, 2023 8:37 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Bartlesville City Council approved a lease agreement with 4F Sports LLC to lease an provider operation of the Price Fields Complex Tuesday night. Vice-Mayor Jim Curd noted that while the Bartlesville YMCA had provided management services in the past, 4F would give Bartlesville a more comprehensive operation.

Councilman Loren Roszel asked 4F representative John Pannell if this was an exclusive contract of the general public was still able to use the facility. Pinnell says he encourages anyone who wants to go to the park to use it. The agreement received unanimous council approval.