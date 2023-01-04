Posted: Jan 04, 2023 10:46 AMUpdated: Jan 04, 2023 10:46 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Oklahoma House of Representatives held its constitutionally-mandated organizational session on Tuesday. State Representative John Kane says the house chose its leadership for the session. When it comes to proposed legislation, Kane says he didn’t go to Oklahoma City this week with specific legislation ready to propose but he does see the house working on a second-amendment proposal. When it comes to legislation, Kane says he would like to help families who home school their students. Kane commented on the joint session on Tuesday. He says he respects Senator Julie Daniels and her experience. He says she will be somewhat of a mentor for him and a legislative collegue who can help him get things done this session.