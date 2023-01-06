Posted: Jan 06, 2023 9:52 AMUpdated: Jan 06, 2023 10:06 AM

Dalton Spence

The Osage Co. Commissioners will meet in their weekly meeting on Monday, Jan 9 to possibly approve and sign an interlocal agreement between the city of Skiatook and Morgan’s Corner Fire Department that would be effective through June 30.

The commissioners will look at approving an agreement with Steve Money Law, PLLC as outside general counsel for Eddie Virden and Robin Slack.

The commissioners meet at 10 a.m. in the Women’s Building at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska. The meeting is opened to the public