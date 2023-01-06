Posted: Jan 06, 2023 2:52 PMUpdated: Jan 06, 2023 2:52 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man was seen in Washington County Court on a charge alleging domestic abuse by strangulation. Raymond Earl Lowe II was arrested back in October of 2022 after a call was made to police about a possible domestic situation.

According to affidavit, police arrived to the 1300 block on Keeler Ave and spoke with the alleged victim. She would tell police that she was bitten and choked by Lowe II. The victim also told police that it happened in an alley way near Keeler while she was arguing with Lowe II.

When the officers looked for bite marks, they found a swollen discolored red mark on her arm but did not look like a regular bite mark. The victim would say that Lowe II does not have many teeth, which would explain the marking. He’s being held over on a $25,000 bond and his next court date is set for January 20th