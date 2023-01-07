Posted: Jan 07, 2023 9:20 PMUpdated: Jan 07, 2023 9:20 PM

Dalton Spence

The Pawhuska Huskies played in the final day of the Morrison tournament. The boys trying to snap a six-game losing streak and the girls trying to win the tournament championship.

Starting with the boys, the Huskies would play Pawnee and would grind out a 39-32 victory.

Trenton Miles and Connor Easley would both score 11 points in the victory including this bucket to seal the victory.

The Huskies improve to 3-7.

The Lady Huskies would take on Class 2A #5 Preston and would lead almost the entire game before falling 51-47.

Fallon Bowman would score 10 of her 15 points in the second half. Pawhuska would have a seven-point lead late, but Preston’s press would force critical turnovers and would take cash in off the turnovers.

The Lady Huskies drop to 8-2

Pawhuska’s next game is Tuesday, Jan. 10 to continue the Battle of the Osage against Hominy.