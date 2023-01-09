News
ConocoPhillips Sues Alaska Over North Slope Project
Tom Davis
ConocoPhillips, the company with strong Oklahoma oil and gas ties, filed suit against Alaska in a fight with another company that wants to develop a giant North Slope prospect in the state.
The Anchorage Daily News reports the suit was filed in Anchorage Superior Court and challenged an administrative decision made in December by the Alaska Department of Natural Resources. The decision, explained in a 36-page filing, allows Oil Search Alaska to access the state’s large Pikka prospect using 75 miles of gravel roads built 40 years ago by Arco Alaska, a predecessor of ConocoPhillips.
