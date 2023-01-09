News
Bartlesville
Posted: Jan 09, 2023 9:33 AMUpdated: Jan 09, 2023 9:47 AM
BPD: Threat to Central Middle School Investigated
Tom Davis
The Bartlesville Police Department was made aware of rumors to a threat on social media at the Central Middle School. The School and Police Department investigated the rumor throughout the weekend to assess and address it.
Captain Andrew Ward with the Bartlesville Police Department tells Bartlesville Radio that the department is taking this seriously and precautionary steps have been taken to ensure everyone’s safety. The student in question in no longer in school as they have been suspended pending further investigation.
The police department will continue to update when more information becomes available.
