Posted: Jan 09, 2023 3:24 PMUpdated: Jan 09, 2023 3:24 PM

Garrett Giles

If you are traveling to Owasso using US-169, you may want to pay attention to this update from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

Drivers can expect reduced speed limits and various lane closures on northbound and southbound US-169 at 76th Street North in Owasso through fall 2023 for a bridge replacement project. Two lanes of traffic in each direction on US-169 will be maintained during daytime hours; however, some overnight and weekend closures may reduce the highway to one lane in each direction for traffic safety purposes.

Additionally, some lane closures on 76th St. N. under the bridge can be expected.