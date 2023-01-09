News
Posted: Jan 09, 2023
Nowata County Commissioners Approve Bids, New Dishwasher for Jail
Chase McNutt
The Nowata County Commissioners met this Monday with a longer agenda than usual. They first awarded a bid, and resolved a fuel reimbursement rate. They followed that up with approving a purchase agreement for a 2018 John Deere Backhoe Loader.
Sheriff McClain also spoke as to why the local jail needs a new dishwasher.
The commissioners will not meet next Monday due to it being Martin Luther King Day, they will instead meet on Tuesday, January 17th at 9 am
