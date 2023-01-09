Posted: Jan 09, 2023 5:50 PMUpdated: Jan 09, 2023 5:52 PM

Dalton Spence

The Pawhuska School Board members met up in their month meeting Tuesday night to approve a bid from Access Elevator inc. to complete work and install an elevator at the Middle School.

Superintendent David Cash on the process of getting the elevator installed.

The members also accepted a bid from G&G Dozer for demolition of the football stadium.

Superintendent Cash says the rock from the current stadium will still be used in possibly several different ways.

The new stadium will still be called Ormond Beach Stadium.