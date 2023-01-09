News
Posted: Jan 09, 2023 7:26 PMUpdated: Jan 09, 2023 7:26 PM
Dewey Schools Meet for First Time in 2023
Chase McNutt
The Dewey Public School Board of Education met this Monday evening for their monthly meeting on a shorter agenda, it started off with public comment from one Joseph Whitt regarding emergency and non-emergency lockdown.
The Board also voted to extend their internet services with OneNet for another 5-years that also comes with an increase on service.
The Dewey Board will meet again February 9th
