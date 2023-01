Posted: Jan 10, 2023 5:39 AMUpdated: Jan 10, 2023 5:42 AM

Tom Davis

You're invited to come have coffee with Sheriff Eddie Virden on Tuesday, January 17, at 8am at at Buffalo Joe's in Pawhuska.

This is an open invitation to sit down with Sheriff Virden and enjoy some coffee in a relaxed atmosphere. Bring your questions and/or concerns.