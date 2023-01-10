Posted: Jan 10, 2023 3:35 PMUpdated: Jan 10, 2023 3:35 PM

Chase McNutt

This is Homecoming Week at Dewey High School and in conjunction with homecoming festivities this week, KRIG will be bringing you interviews with Bulldogger homecoming royalty. Tonight’s program will feature freshmen Camrin Jones, daughter of Becky Pittman and Shawn Hull. Her escort is Scott Horton, son of James and Ashley Horton. Next, is Kaelyn Ford.

Ford is the daughter of Christal Reese and Brian Whaling and sophomore escort, Jaden Gray. Gray is the son of Chay and Steve Gray.

These interviews will air on KRIG 104.9 at 5:45 pm. We will have interviews for you daily, throughout this week. Tomorrow KRIG talks to Bailey Hughbanks and Gabe Villanueva. Homecoming dress up day for Dewey high school on Wednesday is BBQ dad’s vs Soccer moms.

Interviews compliments of Bartnet IP, Totah Communications & To Tell CSI