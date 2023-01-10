Posted: Jan 10, 2023 3:48 PMUpdated: Jan 10, 2023 4:24 PM

Chase McNutt

Kevin Sykes was seen in Washington Count Court this week on a charge alleging Conspiracy to traffic controlled dangerous substance. According to an arrest affidavit, Sykes had allegedly made a phone call to a Richard Linsey, asking for two ounces of methamphetamine. Sykes stated he wanted to make sure the product he was getting were in chunks, and not small pieces.

Sykes was tracked to Alon Truck Stop in Bartlesville via live GPS data from the GPS in Lindsey’s truck. Sykes was later arrested, and is currently being held over on a $10,000 bond.