Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

News

Bartlesville

Posted: Jan 12, 2023 10:34 AMUpdated: Jan 12, 2023 10:34 AM

BAA: “Empowering Strokes” by Artist Aaron Rayner at Price Tower

Share on RSS

 

Tom Davis
The Bartlesville Art Association invites you to the opening reception for this show by former Bartian Aaron Rayner -- who has won People's Choice awards at several of BAA's art shows.
 
There will be an openning reception on Friday, January 13, from 5:30pm - 7pm at the Price Tower Art Center.
 
“Empowering Strokes” by artist Aaron Rayner focuses on strength and struggle, beauty and resilience – capturing emotion and feeling through mood and message.
 
Shown in this collection are highlights from the “Heroine” series - a culmination of nearly two years of work with an emphasis on reframing pop-culture, and figures who struggle against challenges and demons, accepting and losing hopes and joy, and press towards the future nonetheless.
The event is free and open to the public.
 

« Back to News