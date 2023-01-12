Posted: Jan 12, 2023 1:13 PMUpdated: Jan 12, 2023 1:13 PM

Chase McNutt

The Bartlesville Police Department released their December activity report. The report shows that over 3200 calls for service were made.

1,026 of them were traffic stops, 225 were emergency calls for 911, 204 were animal related calls, 198 were welfare checks, 100 were disturbances, 51 suspicious activity, and 38 of them finally were for accidents.

This information comes from the entirety of the month of December