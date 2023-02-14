Posted: Jan 12, 2023 1:41 PMUpdated: Jan 12, 2023 1:42 PM

The deadline to request absentee ballots by mail is approaching for the February 14, 2023, City of Pawhuska Municipal General, Town of Wynona Municipal General, Bartlesville I0304 Public Schools Special, Osage Hills C00357 Public Schools Special, Skiatook I0072 Public Schools Special & Woodland I09057 Public Schools Special Elections. Applications must be received by the County Election Board no later than 5:00 p.m. Monday, January 30, 2023.

Voters can apply online using the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp. Applications are also available at the County Election Board or can be downloaded at oklahoma.gov/elections.

Voters with questions about absentee voting should contact the County Election Board at (918) 287-3036 or Osagecounty@elections.ok.gov.

The Osage County Election Board is located at 630 Kihekah Ave, Pawhuska, OK, and is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.