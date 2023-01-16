Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

News

Osage County

Posted: Jan 16, 2023 2:17 AMUpdated: Jan 16, 2023 2:17 AM

One Dead in Fatality Collision Near Hominy

Share on RSS

 

Tom Davis

A Tulsa man is killed in a fatality collision near Hominy over the weekend.

The one-vehicle crash occurred just before 2pm on Saturday on State Highway 20, 8/10ths of a mile east of County Road 5455, 2 miles west of Hominy in Osage County.

According to OHP, a Chevrolet Suburban driven by George B. Schulz, 49, of Tulsa, was traveling eastbound on State Highway 20.  Vehicle-1 departed the roadway right, then overcorrected, re-entering the roadway.  Vehicle then departed the roadway left, striking a barbed wire fence, continuing through the fence then striking trees.  The vehicle continued down a ravine overturning one and ¾ times coming to rest on its side in a pasture. 

Schulz was pronounced deceased at the scene from injuries sustained in the collision. 

The cause of collision and condition of Driver are under Investigation.

 


« Back to News