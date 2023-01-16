Posted: Jan 16, 2023 9:35 AMUpdated: Jan 16, 2023 9:50 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Art Association isexcited to be launching this new year with great activities for you.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Bartlesville Art Association Board President Kathleen Rutledge urges you to check the BAA website for announcements of classes, workshops, and weekly meetings and also follow them on Facebook: Bartlesville Art Association.

Kathleen said,"BAA as BIG plans for the year beginning with our second ArtFULL Day in the ‘Ville. We plan to have a show of high school student art at the BAA with students showing their art and selling items. A reception will be held for them on Friday, March 24. On Saturday, March 25, we will again have studio tours of eight of our local artists and the student exhibit will be open all day. More details will follow as we complete planning."

Kathleen said that the association is also raising funds right now to purchase a professional potter's wheel so that they can expand the range of art exposures.

101 classes are open for signups. Remember, you get one free class with every annual renewal of your membership. Make you selection online at the BAA website. The first one, Intro to Watercolor, is Saturday, February 25 at 1 PM and is taught by Amy Jenkins.

Kathleen is also interested in finding a place for the BAA to showcase the great work of our local artists.