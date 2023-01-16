Posted: Jan 16, 2023 12:28 PMUpdated: Jan 16, 2023 12:29 PM

Chase McNutt

The Bartlesville Police Department released their activity report from over the weekend, totaling 37 calls for the weekend. 10 of the calls were traffic stops, six of them were for theft, four disturbances and assaults, three fraud calls, with the rest being miscellaneous

Of the Miscellaneous, there was a call for an overdose, animal control, a crash, burglary, pursuit and finally, vandalism.