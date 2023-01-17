Posted: Jan 17, 2023 8:47 AMUpdated: Jan 17, 2023 8:49 AM

Tom Davis

If you've ever wanted to participate in city government, the city of Bartlesville is giving you that opportunity.

Appearing on City Matters, City Councilor Trevor Dorsey said that the City of Bartlesville has numerous boards, committees and commissions that are driven by citizen volunteers. All citizens are encouraged and welcome to apply.

Board applications are located online and in the city manager’s office, located on the second floor of City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone Ave. Applications are kept on file for two years. To view a complete list, see Boards, Committees & Commissions.