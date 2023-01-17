Posted: Jan 17, 2023 9:44 AMUpdated: Jan 17, 2023 9:45 AM

Evan Fahrbach

The Washington County Commissioners met for their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday and approved several items, and tabled one.

A representative from United Linen presented a new service agreement for uniforms for employees in each district. There appeared to be some confusion over why a new agreement would be signed, when it appears that the county was already in contract with the company.

Commissioner Mitch Antle said he wanted to go over the matter further and the agreement was tabled.

During the commissioners report Mike Dunlap reported that the bi-annual inspections of bridges in the county came back from Guy Engineering, and all are safe except for minor fixes.