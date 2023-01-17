Posted: Jan 17, 2023 11:15 AMUpdated: Jan 17, 2023 11:18 AM

Chase McNutt

The Nowata County Commissioners met this Tuesday morning instead of Monday this week due to MLK day yesterday, and it started with them reading bids for a 2021 or older Ram 2500 Crew Cab 4x4 truck. No bids were awarded, as they will be deciding next week.

There was public comment from Steve Kloehr who mentioned that the Nowata County Commissioners should video and possibly live stream the regular Monday meetings or to keep open records of the meetings. Here was the response from Chairman Friddle.

The commissioners will meet again next Monday, in the Nowata County Courthouse annex at 9 am.