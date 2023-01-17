Posted: Jan 17, 2023 1:46 PMUpdated: Jan 17, 2023 2:45 PM

Dalton Spence

The Osage Co. Commissioners met for their weekly Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday and was given a report by Jeremy Mclemore for Miller EMS in Barnsdall for December.

The commissioners also appointed Commissioner Charlie Cartwright to the citizen advisory committee to create guidelines for rural EMS reporting.

Commissioner Everett Piper was appointed to be the lead commissioner for the annex project.

The commissioners will meet again next Monday at 10 a.m. in the Women’s Building at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska.