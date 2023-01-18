Posted: Jan 18, 2023 6:51 AMUpdated: Jan 18, 2023 11:12 AM

Tom Davis

Congressman Josh Brecheen (R-OK-CD 2) visited the KWON Morning Show on Wednesday.

Brecheen, part of the so-called "tenacious twenty" who held House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's feet to the fire before finally voting him in as speaker a few days ago, said that the House has it's first chance to enact what they promised to do by cutting spending as the nation's debt ceiling nears.

Brecheen said the priorities of running the government, such as keeping it operational and paying interest on the debt, need to be met first.

