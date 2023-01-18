Posted: Jan 18, 2023 1:22 PMUpdated: Jan 18, 2023 1:22 PM

Garrett Giles

The Caney Police Department (CPD) arrests a man for burglarizing a vehicle to commit a felony theft or sexually motivated crime on top of other charges.

According to the CPD, a call was received on Tuesday evening about a suspicious person - later identified as 39-year-old Julius White - who had entered a vehicle sitting at the Delaware Tribe of Indians building located in the 600 Block of S. High Street. Officers were unable to locate the White at the scene, but they did find him three hours later in a different area after another suspicious person call was taken.

White was taken into custody in the 800 block of North State Street. It was also discovered that White is currently on parole in the State of Kansas. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail and booked on the following charges:

Burglary vehicle to commit felony theft or sexually motivated crime

Criminal trespass

Possession of marijuana

Use/possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body

Criminal threat

The case has been forwarded to the Montgomery County Attorney's Office for formal charging.

Photo courtesy: CPD