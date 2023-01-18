Posted: Jan 18, 2023 1:36 PMUpdated: Jan 18, 2023 3:21 PM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey Police Department is getting key upgrades installed.

According to Police Chief Mike Shea, the DPD has finally received the 24 digital radios that they ordered several months ago using COVID-19 government funds. Shea says 12 car radios are being installed this week. He says 12 new walkie talkies radios will greatly improve communications too.

Chief Shea says communication has been scratchy at times in the past. He says they've even experienced "trouble areas" in the past when trying to reach dispatch out in the field, so they hope these upgrades will help their situation.

Three new trucks in DPD's fleet will be getting a digital radio. Chief Shea notes that the vehicles will be decaled in the coming weeks. He says they are waiting on the decals so they can mark the trucks.

Chief Shea says they hope to have them in service after the work is complete. He says delays caused by equipment shortages have put off the trucks being on the streets for close to a year now.

Older police vehicles will be replaced by the newer trucks in the coming weeks. Chief Shea says their fleet will remain at approximately 10 vehicles despite the changes that are coming.