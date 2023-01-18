Posted: Jan 18, 2023 2:16 PMUpdated: Jan 18, 2023 2:16 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Police Department is searching for a woman that has been missing since Tuesday.

Angel Shaffer was last known to be in the Tulsa area. She is said to be traveling in a 2015 Chevy Cruze that is tan in color and is bearing Oklahoma tag AVP404.

If you have any informed contact Crime Stoppers of Bartlesville at 918.336.2583 or visit their website.