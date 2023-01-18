Posted: Jan 18, 2023 4:47 PMUpdated: Jan 18, 2023 4:52 PM

Garrett Giles

Legislation to require mental health wellness training for first responders has been filed.

State Senator Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, filed Senate Bill 379 on Wednesday, which would require eight hours of mental and behavioral health wellness training as part of peace officer certification. Daniels also proposes including such training as part of an officer's annual continuing education requirement.

In a statement, Sen. Daniels said:

"Municipal, county and state taxpayers invest significant resources in our first responders, including their training, compensation, health benefits, mental health benefits, and retirement. Yet, as important as maintaining good mental health is in these often-stressful jobs, we don't require these valued employees to receive any personal mental health wellness training."

Sen. Daniels says it's also necessary to make sure first responders are aware of and utilize the mental health resources taxpayers make available to them and their families, such as employee assistance programs, mental health counseling, treatment and prescription drug programs.

"These resources are underutilized when they can be key to making sure a first responder is able to enjoy a full career in their chosen profession," Daniels says.

SB 379 is the result of Daniels' interim study on first responder mental health wellness, which included participation from the Oklahoma Mutual Assurance Group, Oklahoma Public Employees Health & Welfare Health Plan, Oklahoma Management and Enterprise Services (OMES), Grand Lake Mental Health Center, Healthy Minds Institute, Warrior's Rest, and the Cities of Oklahoma City, Moore, and Bartlesville.