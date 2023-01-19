Posted: Jan 19, 2023 9:23 AMUpdated: Jan 19, 2023 9:23 AM

Tri County Tech programs are FREE to high school students in Nowata, Osage, and Washington county, where they can earn industry certifications, explore career passions, and even earn up to 40 hours of college credit. Successful futures are built by driven students and instructors that challenge them to be the best they can be.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Randall Jones with Tri County Tech sais,"Our district includes Barnsdall, Bartlesville, Caney Valley, Copan, Dewey, Pawhuska, Nowata, Oklahoma Union, South Coffeyville, Wesleyan Christian School, and Wynona. We also serve homeschool and virtual students. When students complete our program, they are ready to enter the workforce or continue their education. Students will earn elective, math, science, or computer credits." He added, "Sophomores can attend Tri County Tech for our Pre-Engineering and Medicine & Biosciences programs. Ask your counselor for more information."

Don't miss the Opem House in February!