Posted: Jan 19, 2023 5:08 PMUpdated: Jan 19, 2023 5:11 PM

Garrett Giles

A Bartlesville native lands on Oklahoma Representative Kevin Hern’s list of nominees to the United States Service Academies.

Jack Auschwitz of Bartlesville High School was nominated by Rep. Hern to the United States Air Force Academy, the United States Military Academy at West Point, and the United States Naval Academy.

U.S. Naval Academy Nominees from L to R: Piercen Fisher, Jake Stalb, James Tackett, Jr., Ethan Hill, Rep. Kevin Hern, Jack Auschwitz, J. Cameron Talburt, Jackson McCoy, Rebekah Trenary.

In a statement, Rep. Hern said: “... The students I nominated represent the very best of Oklahoma and I wish them well as they move forward in this challenging but rewarding process.”

The students nominated to the United States Air Force Academy:

Jack Auschwitz, Bartlesville High School

Ridge Brewington, USAFA Prep School

Declan Burris, Owasso High School

Jack Campbell, Epic Charter School

Ethan Hill, Jenks High School

Alexander Kennicutt, Jenks High School

Jaden Meissner, Owasso High School

Noah Shaw, Bixby High School

James Tackett, Jr., Broken Arrow High School

James Talburt, Eastern Oklahoma State

The students nominated to the United States Military Academy at West Point:

Jack Auschwitz, Bartlesville High School

Logan Franke, Bixby High School

Ethan Hill, Jenks High School

Kenton Hudson, Rejoice Christian High School

Noah Shaw, Bixby High School

Jake Stalb, Jenks High School

James Tackett, Jr., Broken Arrow High School

The student nominated to the United States Merchant Marines Academy:

Ethan Ellison, Broken Arrow High School

The students nominated to the United States Naval Academy:

Jack Auschwitz, Bartlesville High School

Piercen Fisher, Epic Charter School

Ethan Hill, Jenks High School

Jackson McCoy, Jenks High School

Jake Stalb, Jenks High School

James Tackett, Jr., Broken Arrow High School

James Talburt, Eastern Oklahoma State

Rebekah Trenary, Bixby High School