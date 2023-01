Posted: Jan 19, 2023 7:17 PMUpdated: Jan 19, 2023 7:17 PM

Evan Fahrbach

Some Verdigris Valley Electric Cooperative customers are without power on Thursday evening in northeast Oklahoma.

As of 8:00 PM the VVEC outage map showed 1,729 customers without power. Most are in southern portions of Washington and Nowata County.

We will have more information as its available.