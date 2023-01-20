Posted: Jan 20, 2023 10:50 AMUpdated: Jan 20, 2023 11:06 AM

Dalton Spence

Osage County swore in two new commissioners in the beginning of January with one being District Three Commissioner Charlie Cartwright.

Commissioner Cartwright says his first few weeks as commissioner has been a blast.

One of the challenges of being a commissioner is balancing the focus on your district and the county as a whole. Commissioner Cartwright talks about how he has been managing that task so far.