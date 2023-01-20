Posted: Jan 20, 2023 1:23 PMUpdated: Jan 20, 2023 1:23 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man was seen in Washington County Court after making a series of threatening phone calls to Bartlesville’s First Church. According to an affidavit, Todd Sinkinson left a series of different threatening voicemails centered on his medical information.

The calls had different messages like, “If you release my medical information you will regret it” all the way up to threatening the lives of workers if the medical information was released. In court today, Sinkinson starting saying expletives to Judge Linda Thomas and mentioning he felt that he was “being treated like trash”

His court date was then set at a later date of February15th and he is being held over on a $25,000.