Posted: Jan 21, 2023 5:55 AMUpdated: Jan 21, 2023 6:43 AM

Tom Davis

Two people have been taken into custody by Washington County Sheriff's Deputies on 1st Degree Murder complaints.

According to a press release from Undersheriff Jon Copeland, while investigating a possible missing persons / suspicious incident, WCSO Investigators and Deputies developed probable cause for a search warrant. The search warrant was for a single-family residence in the 397000 Block of W 1300 Rd, northeast of Dewey in rural Washington County. Two people were taken into custody on 1st Degree Murder complaints.

WCSO investigators are working with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Medical Examiner’s Office out of Tulsa. No further information is being released at this time pending notification to next of kin.